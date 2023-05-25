Person sitting at Toronto bus stop attacked at random, officers searching for suspect: police

Send this page to someone via email

A person sitting at a bus stop in Toronto was attacked at random earlier this week, apparently stabbed twice, and officers are now searching for a suspect, police say.

Toronto police said shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive in the city’s west end.

Police said a victim was waiting at a bus stop when an unknown person assaulted them.

Officers called the attack “unprovoked” and “random.”

The victim suffered two wounds “that appear to have been caused by an edged weapon,” police said.

It’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries were, or if there was any sort of verbal altercation prior to the assault. Global News has reached out to the Toronto Police Service for additional information.

Police said they’re trying to identify the suspect, described as an approximately five-foot-six male who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants and was carrying a black backpack and a green/blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.