London police name new deputy chief

London police Supt. Paul Bastien will be the next deputy chief of police.

The London Police Services Board announced the appointment Thursday morning, with Bastien set to assume the position on Sunday.

Bastien will replace former deputy chief Stu Betts, who left in January to become the police chief in Peterborough.

Beginning his policing career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Prince George, B.C., in 1997, Bastien moved back to southwestern Ontario in 2001 to join the London Police Service, where he has been since.

“I’m honoured to have been selected as Deputy Chief of the London Police Service and grateful to the Board for entrusting me to perform that important role,” said Bastien in a prepared statement.

According to the release from the police board, Bastien has worked in various roles in the criminal investigation division since 2006, including detective inspector overseeing major crimes, sexual assault and child abuse, and guns and gangs.

Bastien has also worked in the professional standards branch, including roles with human resources, return-to-work programs and training.

“Our organization is comprised of talented and hard-working men and women dedicated to ensuring the safety of this community, and I am sincerely humbled to be provided this opportunity to serve them to that end,” adds Bastien.

“I look forward to continued collaboration with the London Police Association, and to strengthening relationships with community partners who share our commitment to enhancing the safety and wellbeing of all throughout the city of London.”

The incoming deputy chief holds an honours bachelor of arts degree in criminology from the University of Windsor and a certificate in police leadership from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management.

Bastien will start just three days before London gets a new chief of police. Thai Truong is set to become the police chief on June 1, coming from York Regional Police.

Ali Chahbar, the chair of the police board in charge of the hiring process for chiefs and deputy chiefs, says Bastien’s over two decades with London police has helped establish him as a valued member of the senior management team.

“In his new role as deputy chief, he will continue the important work of advancing and modernizing the London Police Service to meet the demands of the community it serves,” says Chahbar.

“On behalf of the London Police Services Board, we congratulate Deputy Chief Designate Bastien and wish him well in his new role.”