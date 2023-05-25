Feds chip in $5.9 million for new library being built in southwest Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that it was chipping in $5.9 million to help with the cost of a new $14-million library branch in Kitchener.

“Modern community and recreational infrastructure is vital to community well-being and development,” said Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Valerie Bradford.

Kitchener Public Library says the new 14,000-square-foot building will be built at the corner of Bleams and Fischer-Hallman roads in the Rosenberg neighbourhood.

The feds say Kitchener is chipping in the rest of the funding for the new energy-efficient library, which will use renewable sources such as solar panels and geothermal technology to provide 100 per cent of its energy.

The library, which will be a single story, has also been designed with accessibility in mind as there will be wide aisles with low shelving and barrier-free parking.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to the sustainability of our services, spaces and resources,” KPL CEO Mary Chevreau said.

“With this financial support from Infrastructure Canada, we are proud that Kitchener Public Library will be the first in Kitchener, Ontario and one of the first in Canada to build a Net-Zero and Carbon Neutral public facility.”

According to the KPL website, construction of the new library will begin in 2023 with doors opening to the public in 2024.