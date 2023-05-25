Menu

Crime

Teen charged after robbery at Dartmouth ferry terminal, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 10:00 am
A 15-year-old youth faces several charges after a reported robbery at the Woodside Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon, police say. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old youth faces several charges after a reported robbery at the Woodside Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon, police say. AV
A 15-year-old youth is facing robbery and assault charges after an incident that occurred at the Woodside Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Halifax Police, two youths met a man “in relation to electronics being sold on an online marketplace” before taking the electronics and fleeing.

“When the man attempted to follow, one of the youths presented what was believed to be a firearm and threatened the man.” the release said.

Police said they arrested the youth at about 2:30 p.m. near Baker Drive and seized the stolen property and replica gun.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth has been charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The youth is expected to appear in Dartmouth youth court at a later date.

Trending Now

Halifax Regional Police said they’re continuing to search for the other suspect.

Halifax Regional PoliceRobberyDartmouthhalifax policeAssault Chargeswoodside ferry terminalBaker Drivewoodside ferry terminal robbery
