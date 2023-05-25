Teen charged after robbery at Dartmouth ferry terminal, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old youth is facing robbery and assault charges after an incident that occurred at the Woodside Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Halifax Police, two youths met a man “in relation to electronics being sold on an online marketplace” before taking the electronics and fleeing.

“When the man attempted to follow, one of the youths presented what was believed to be a firearm and threatened the man.” the release said.

Police said they arrested the youth at about 2:30 p.m. near Baker Drive and seized the stolen property and replica gun.

The youth has been charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The youth is expected to appear in Dartmouth youth court at a later date.

Halifax Regional Police said they’re continuing to search for the other suspect.