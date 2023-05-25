Menu

Crime

Suspicious fire at abandoned Guelph home prompts arson investigation

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 9:20 am
View image in full screen
Guelph police say an abandoned house was set ablaze on Wednesday and only sustained minor damage.

The fire at the abandoned house on College Avenue was reported to emergency crews at around 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

The Guelph Fire Department was able to quickly put out the blaze and no injuries are being reported.

Trending Now

Overnight officers were still at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Police said they have deemed the fire to be suspicious and have started an arson investigation.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimearson investigationguelph Fire DepartmentCollege AvenueArson GuelphSuspicious fire Guelph

