Politics

Top Toronto mayoral candidates set to face off again at Board of Trade debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 6:12 am
Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzi Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzi Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
TORONTO — The six leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral election are set to face off again this evening for their fourth debate in 48 hours, sparring on issues like livability and prospects for economic growth.

The sold-out debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and TVO Today Live is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Isabel Bader Theatre, with just over a month of campaigning left before the June 26 byelection.

It’s set to feature former federal lawmaker Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailao, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood Mitzie Hunter, who resigned her seat at Queen’s Park to run in the byelection.

A debate hosted Wednesday in the east-end region of Scarborough saw candidates address declining city services, infrastructure challenges like transit, and the need to revitalize community centres.

It also saw candidates face questions about working with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who holds huge influence over municipal affairs but stirs controversy at city hall, notably among the progressive left.

Several polls have established Chow as the front-runner and she has come under fire in past debates, as candidates seek to make up ground.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

