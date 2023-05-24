Suspect charged after hatchet attack at MEC in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after a hatchet attack at a MEC location in North Vancouver on Tuesday that frightened staff and customers, but injured no one.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, a man entered the Brooksbank Avenue shop around 7 p.m. attempting to purchase bear spray and a knife. When he was denied, he reportedly became upset and threatened to kill people.

Const. Mansoor Sahak told Global News that the man obtained a hatchet and started swinging it at people. RCMP arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sahak said the man was initially apprehended under B.C. Mental Health Act, but was released from the Lions Gate Hospital into police custody.

He is still in custody, pending a bail hearing.

The suspect was due in North Vancouver Provincial Court this morning, charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Global News has reached out to MEC for comment.

