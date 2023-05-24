Menu

Crime

Suspect charged after hatchet attack at MEC in North Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 6:12 pm
The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op is seen in North Vancouver on Mon. Dec. 9, 2017. View image in full screen
The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op is seen in North Vancouver on Mon. Dec. 9, 2017. A man has been charged after a hatchet attack at the Brooksbank Avenue location on Tues. May 23, 2023. The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
A man has been charged after a hatchet attack at a MEC location in North Vancouver on Tuesday that frightened staff and customers, but injured no one.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, a man entered the Brooksbank Avenue shop around 7 p.m. attempting to purchase bear spray and a knife. When he was denied, he reportedly became upset and threatened to kill people.

Const. Mansoor Sahak told Global News that the man obtained a hatchet and started swinging it at people. RCMP arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sahak said the man was initially apprehended under B.C. Mental Health Act, but was released from the Lions Gate Hospital into police custody.

He is still in custody, pending a bail hearing.

The suspect was due in North Vancouver Provincial Court this morning, charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Global News has reached out to MEC for comment.

More to come…

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

