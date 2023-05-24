2 men charged after firearms, stolen vehicles recovered in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged after stolen cars and firearms were recovered in Markham, police said.

York Regional Police said on May 18, at 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the Denison Street and Markham Road area after receiving a report that a vehicle was on fire.

Officers said a blue Honda Civic was located with smoke coming from the engine area.

“Once the fire was brought under control, officers observed fake licence plates on the vehicle and determined the car was stolen,” police said in a news release.

According to police, a second stolen vehicle was also allegedly discovered nearby.

Police said both vehicles were searched, and two loaded shotguns were recovered.

Officers said two people were arrested and charged.

Police said a 37-year-old man from Toronto, and a 41-year-old man of no fixed address were each charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.