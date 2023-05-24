Homicide victim found in North Saskatchewan River northeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta are investigating after human remains were found in the North Saskatchewan River this weekend.

Police said RCMP in St. Paul were notified of remains found in the river on Saturday.

An autopsy found that the person was a victim of homicide, police said, adding the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

2:08 Saddle Lake Cree Nation man discovers prehistoric mammoth tusk in yard

Police said the identity of the deceased is known but is not being released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the homicide is being asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.