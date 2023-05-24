Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide victim found in North Saskatchewan River northeast of Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 24, 2023 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP confirms teen couple murdered in northern Alberta'
RCMP confirms teen couple murdered in northern Alberta
The disappearance of two teens from a First Nation in northern Alberta has now become a homicide investigation. The RCMP says the young couple was shot to death. Kendra Slugoski has the latest on the search for a killer and a community in mourning – Jul 28, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP on Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta are investigating after human remains were found in the North Saskatchewan River this weekend.

Police said RCMP in St. Paul were notified of remains found in the river on Saturday.

An autopsy found that the person was a victim of homicide, police said, adding the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Saddle Lake Cree Nation man discovers prehistoric mammoth tusk in yard'
Saddle Lake Cree Nation man discovers prehistoric mammoth tusk in yard

Police said the identity of the deceased is known but is not being released at this time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the homicide is being asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
RCMPHomicideAlberta crimeBody FoundHuman RemainsNorth Saskatchewan Riverhuman remains foundSaddle lake Cree Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers