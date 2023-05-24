Manitoba to announce details of an ambulance agreement with Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will be announcing details about an ambulance agreement with Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will be attended by Mayor Scott Gillingham and Premier Heather Stefanson along with representatives from Shared Health and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

It comes after years of ambulance wait times soaring past WFPS’s target response time of under nine minutes.

From 2019 to 2022, the average ambulance response time jumped from just over 14 minutes to nearly 20 minutes — a rise the union representing city paramedics called concerning in March.

At the time, WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt said the service needed between seven to ten more ambulances to bring those wait times down, but finding paramedics to service them would take some time as many are leaving the profession due to burnout.

The city and Shared Health have been without an EMS agreement for years.

Global News will be live-streaming the announcement.