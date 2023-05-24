Menu

Headline link
Health

Manitoba to announce details of an ambulance agreement with Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 1:02 pm
Paramedics on the scene in this file photo. View image in full screen
Paramedics on the scene in this file photo. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Manitoba will be announcing details about an ambulance agreement with Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will be attended by Mayor Scott Gillingham and Premier Heather Stefanson along with representatives from Shared Health and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

It comes after years of ambulance wait times soaring past WFPS’s target response time of under nine minutes.

From 2019 to 2022, the average ambulance response time jumped from just over 14 minutes to nearly 20 minutes — a rise the union representing city paramedics called concerning in March.

Click to play video: 'Ambulance wait times getting slower, paramedic and union president calls on Manitoba for resources'
Ambulance wait times getting slower, paramedic and union president calls on Manitoba for resources

At the time, WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt said the service needed between seven to ten more ambulances to bring those wait times down, but finding paramedics to service them would take some time as many are leaving the profession due to burnout.

The city and Shared Health have been without an EMS agreement for years.

Global News will be live-streaming the announcement.

