Sports

QMJHL facing class action by former player over alleged hazing abuse with 2 teams

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 12:15 pm
A former player with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has filed an application for a class-action lawsuit of more than $15 million against the league and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.

Carl Latulippe played in Quebec’s main junior league between 1994 and 1996 and claims he was abused during hazing rituals with two teams.

Latulippe, 45, says he was forced by veteran players of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to undress and masturbate in front of teammates on a team bus, with full knowledge of the coaches.

His application for a class action says he was later traded to the Drummondville Voltigeurs and was abused by members of that team during hazing rituals.

The request to launch the class action was filed Tuesday in Quebec City, and a Quebec Superior Court judge must authorize the case before it can proceed.

The application targets the Quebec league, its member franchises and its umbrella organization — the Canadian Hockey League — and seeks $650,000 in damages for Latulippe, and $15 million to be shared among other alleged victims.

The class action seeks to represent “all hockey players who have experienced abuse while they were minors and playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League starting from July 1, 1969.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

