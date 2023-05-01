British Columbia Hockey League to become independent in split from Hockey Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The junior-level British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) is cutting ties with Hockey Canada and will become an independent league, executives announced Monday.

BCHL officials say the move will allow the league to recruit high-quality players from across Canada and the world, while improving opportunities for players who want to move into the college hockey world.

The vote by the league’s board of governors not to renew its agreement with Hockey Canada means its 18 clubs will start operating as an independent league as of June 1.

The BCHL said it has been working with Hockey Canada for five years to try and overcome several key complaints with the previous arrangement.

U18 players who signed with Major Junior teams in the Canadian Hockey League were disqualified from playing in U.S. colleges because the NCAA considers the CHL a professional league, the BCHL said.

#BCHL has for years been a major feeder to #NCAA programs but hasn't been able to open it's doors to top players U-18 and under from out of Province because of Hockey Canada rules. That no longer applies. — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) May 1, 2023

Players who kept their eligibility by playing Junior A instead were restricted to playing only in their province of residence, it added, forcing them to either leave Canada or move their entire family to play.

“The BCHL sends more players to NCAA Division I teams than all other junior hockey leagues in Canada combined,” BCHL Chairman Graham Fraser said in the release.

“During the past season there were 411 BCHL alumni on NCAA rosters, making up nearly a quarter of all Division I college hockey. That is exciting, but we aspire to do more for players and to provide a higher level of hockey for our fans. Under the current system, that’s just not possible.”

The BCAA says breaking from Hockey Canada will mean more NCAA and Canadian U Sports scholarships for players.

It also anticipates a higher level of play, with the league free to recruit U18 players from out of province and out of country.

However, current roster minimums for B.C.-born players will not change, it added.

“We believe U18 players should have two development paths in Canada – Major Junior leading to the National Hockey League (NHL) being one and college-tracking junior leading to a US college and then the NHL being the other,” BCHL CEO Chris Hebb said in the release.

“Both are important. Both should be supported.”

The league said it has “established a foundation in all operational areas” for the 2023-2024 season, including including risk management, health and safety, education programs, insurance, officials, and governance.