Small child pronounced dead after Ajax, Ont. drowning call

Police and first responders are on the scene of a drowning reportedly involving a three-year-old child in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said a drowning call came on Tuesday evening in the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue.

A three-year-old child was pronounced dead at hospital, the tweet said.

“At this time we are requesting privacy for the family. Our thoughts are with the family and all emergency personnel,” Durham police said.

An update is expected to be issued on Wednesday.