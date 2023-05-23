Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Small child pronounced dead after Ajax, Ont. drowning call

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 8:44 pm
A three-year-old child was pronounced dead at hospital, police said in a tweet. View image in full screen
A three-year-old child was pronounced dead at hospital, police said in a tweet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police and first responders are on the scene of a drowning reportedly involving a three-year-old child in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said a drowning call came on Tuesday evening in the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue.

A three-year-old child was pronounced dead at hospital, the tweet said.

“At this time we are requesting privacy for the family. Our thoughts are with the family and all emergency personnel,” Durham police said.

An update is expected to be issued on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Most drownings are preventable, says Lifesaving Society Ontario'
Most drownings are preventable, says Lifesaving Society Ontario
durham regionAjaxDurham Regional PolicedrpRossland RoadHarwood AvenueAjax drowningAjax police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers