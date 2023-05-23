Manitoba highway construction to cause delays, but projects worth the wait

Send this page to someone via email

Highways across Manitoba will be getting facelifts over the coming months, and with that will come more traffic delays.

With the announcement of a multi-year infrastructure strategy in March – and more than $500 million tagged for projects in 2023 alone – roadwork will soon ramp up and cause congestion on some major roadways.

On Monday reconstruction of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 207, also known as Deacon’s Corner, ramped up which saw a shutdown of the intersection and flagpeople controlling traffic for much of the day.

Traffic control signage will be in place at the intersection until October, according to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said while the delays can cause a headache for some, the projects are necessary.

“The reason why we’re doing a lot of this infrastructure investment is not only for economic development, but the number one is safety for all Manitobans,” Piwniuk told Global News.

0:51 Reaction to Manitoba highway spending

Upgrades to the highways not only benefit residents, but those who use them as delivery corridors said Manitoba Trucking Association Executive Director Aaron Dolyniuk.

“For our industry, the road is a workplace,” Dolyniuk told Global News. “We want to create a safe environment for road users and those whose careers involve moving goods for you and I on our highways.”

The province’s plan for upgrades and rebuilds involves more than 800 capital projects worth $4.1 billion, including 525 highway projects and 97 projects to enhance bridges and structures throughout Manitoba.

The strategy builds on a previous government commitment to spend $500 million per year on highways until 2028, according to a government press release.