Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba highway construction to cause delays, but projects worth the wait

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 7:27 pm
Major construction at Deacon's Corner, pictured above, is expected to go through the fall. View image in full screen
Major construction at Deacon's Corner, pictured above, is expected to go through the fall. Teagan Rasche / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highways across Manitoba will be getting facelifts over the coming months, and with that will come more traffic delays.

With the announcement of a multi-year infrastructure strategy in March – and more than $500 million tagged for projects in 2023 alone – roadwork will soon ramp up and cause congestion on some major roadways.

On Monday reconstruction of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 207, also known as Deacon’s Corner, ramped up which saw a shutdown of the intersection and flagpeople controlling traffic for much of the day.

Traffic control signage will be in place at the intersection until October, according to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said while the delays can cause a headache for some, the projects are necessary.

“The reason why we’re doing a lot of this infrastructure investment is not only for economic development, but the number one is safety for all Manitobans,” Piwniuk told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Reaction to Manitoba highway spending'
Reaction to Manitoba highway spending

Upgrades to the highways not only benefit residents, but those who use them as delivery corridors said Manitoba Trucking Association Executive Director Aaron Dolyniuk.

Trending Now

“For our industry, the road is a workplace,” Dolyniuk told Global News. “We want to create a safe environment for road users and those whose careers involve moving goods for you and I on our highways.”

The province’s plan for upgrades and rebuilds involves more than 800 capital projects worth $4.1 billion, including 525 highway projects and 97 projects to enhance bridges and structures throughout Manitoba.

The strategy builds on a previous government commitment to spend $500 million per year on highways until 2028, according to a government press release.

More on Money
ConstructionRoad ConstructionRoad WorkHighwaystraffic congestionManitoba highwaystraffic delaysConstruction delaysDeacon's Cornermanitoba constructionHighway Projects
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers