Traffic

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after Vaughan collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 7:11 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West near the intersection with Islington Avenue on Tuesday for reports of a collision.

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle causing serious injuries. Major Mackenzie Drive was closed following the collision.

York Regional Police notified the public about the collision in a tweet posted around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

