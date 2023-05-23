Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after Vaughan collision: police

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.
Emergency services were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West near the intersection with Islington Avenue on Tuesday for reports of a collision.
A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle causing serious injuries. Major Mackenzie Drive was closed following the collision.
York Regional Police notified the public about the collision in a tweet posted around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
