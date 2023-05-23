Pet ambassadors headed to Kelowna area beaches

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan parkgoers hitting the parks with their four-legged friends may run into Kaia and Nolan, the regional district’s dog ambassadors who will be outdoor hot spots from Lake Country to Peachland.

Their mission is one of education, and they’re going to be on the move this summer informing all dog owners, residents and visitors about the responsible dog ownership bylaw and the ‘my dog matters’ rewards program.

“As dog ambassadors, it’s our job to share information and answer questions that dog owners may have,” Nolan said.

“To help, we created a QR code that we carry around with us so residents can quickly access information about dog-friendly parks, beaches and businesses in the region.”

In addition to dishing out information, they will have tasty treats, dog toys, leashes, water bowls and other freebies to reward responsible dog owners.

As well, during the summer months, dog control officers will be out on patrol in vehicles and on bikes during extended hours.

A less friendly face of this pet-focused endeavor involves officers looking for dog licences.

“There is zero tolerance for unlicensed dogs in the Central Okanagan,” the regional district said in a press release.

“Dog owners are reminded of their responsibility to leash their dog in public (unless in a designated off-leash area) and to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste.”

Those who lose or find a dog are asked to contact the Regional District Dog Pound at 250-469-6284 to help the regional district reunite dogs with their owners.