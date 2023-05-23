Menu

Crime

Stabbing incident on Winnipeg transit bus leaves man hospitalized: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 1:50 pm
Winnipeg police say a stabbing incident on a city transit bus left one man hospitalized while the suspects fled before officers arrived. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a stabbing incident on a city transit bus left one man hospitalized while the suspects fled before officers arrived. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say a stabbing incident on a city transit bus left one man hospitalized while the suspects fled before officers arrived.

On Friday, just before May long weekend at 5:15 p.m. police say they went to the area of Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street for reports of a stabbing.

Officers say they found a man with serious injuries and provided emergency medical care. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say the investigation revealed that an altercation had happened on a bus between the man and two to three unknown people when he was stabbed.

The bus pulled over immediately and police were called but the suspects had fled. As a result, police say no arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

When are transit safety upgrades happening in Winnipeg?
ManitobaStabbingInvestigationWinnipeg crimeWPSWinnipeg TransitTransit Safety
