Share

Crime

Brampton man charged after series of armed grocery store robberies

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 1:23 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo.
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies at grocery stores in Brampton and Vaughan, police say.

Peel Regional Police said between May 4 and May 19, a suspect attended five grocery stores in Brampton, and one in Vaughan.

Police said in each incident, the suspect allegedly wore a disguise, entered the store, indicated he was armed with a gun and demanded money.

According to police, no physical injuries were reported as a result of the incidents.

Officers said on May 19, two robberies were reported in Brampton and a suspect was identified.

Police said the suspect was located and arrested near Father Tobin Drive and Torbram Road in Brampton.

According to police, during the arrest, property related to the incidents were allegedly seized.

Officers said 27-year-old Dylan Gopaul from Brampton has been charged with six counts each of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Gopaul appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing on May 20.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

