Fire destroys Dawson Road home in Cramahe Township

No one was injured following a house fire in Cramahe Township in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.
Township firefighters around 1 p.m. responded to a house fire on Dawson Road just north of the hamlet of Castleton, where they located a fully involved fire.
Crews requested assistance from neighbouring fire departments in Alnwick/Haldimand Township and the municipalities of Brighton and Trent Hills.
No injuries were reported but a family dog was unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More to come.
Comments