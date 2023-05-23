Menu

Fire

Fire destroys Dawson Road home in Cramahe Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 12:03 pm
FIre destroys home in Cramahe Township
No injuries were reported following a large house fire in Cramahe Township in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.
No one was injured following a house fire in Cramahe Township in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

Township firefighters around 1 p.m. responded to a house fire on Dawson Road just north of the hamlet of Castleton, where they located a fully involved fire.

Crews requested assistance from neighbouring fire departments in Alnwick/Haldimand Township and the municipalities of Brighton and Trent Hills.

No injuries were reported but a family dog was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

