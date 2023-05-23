Fire destroys Dawson Road home in Cramahe Township

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No one was injured following a house fire in Cramahe Township in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

Township firefighters around 1 p.m. responded to a house fire on Dawson Road just north of the hamlet of Castleton, where they located a fully involved fire.

Crews requested assistance from neighbouring fire departments in Alnwick/Haldimand Township and the municipalities of Brighton and Trent Hills.

No injuries were reported but a family dog was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.