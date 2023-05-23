Demolition of former restaurant to make way for future Sainte-Anne’s park

Send this page to someone via email

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents will soon have a new park in time for the high summer season according to the city.

Demolition work has begun on the former Marco Bar and Grill restaurant building.

The two-storey structure has been resting vacant since 2019 after a devastating fire ripped through the building.

In May the city purchased the property for $500,000.

The previous owner wanted to convert the building into a residential space, something the city council would not approve, saying it would ruin the aesthetic of the area, according to city councillor Ryan Young.

“There were delays in legal proceedings and then the pandemic. It did take a while but we are very happy now that finally we can move ahead with what was an eyesore on the main drag,” Young said.

Once torn down, the city plans on converting the lot into an open green space. Creating a public park will allow waterfront access to the famous boardwalk from Saint-Anne Street.

“This change is probably the most significant change to our main street in the last 60 years,” Young said.

Business owners are welcoming the new space.

Jim Beauchamp, owner of Cunninghams, says the view of the water from the street will be a benefit to the merchants.

“It’s only going to add to the allure of the town. We have so many bikers that come here in the summer that pull over and enjoy the parks. Just being able to sit and stop, it’s inviting to people,” Beauchamp said.

The city warns that the main drag will see an increase in traffic while the work is being conducted.

The deconstruction of the building is expected to take place over the next four days.

Young says the city hopes to have grass laid down and chairs installed in time for this summer.

A path will connect the waterfront to the main drag.