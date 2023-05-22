Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Kelowna student sues school district for alleged historic sexual assault

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 6:32 pm
Central Okanagan Public Schools View image in full screen
FILE. The school district office. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who attended a Kelowna high school in the 1990s claims he was sexually assaulted by one of his teachers and is suing the school district for damages, alleging it knew and did nothing to stop it.

A Notice of Claim filed on behalf of the man in B.C. Supreme Court last month states he was preyed upon, groomed and sexually assaulted by a teacher working for Central Okanagan Public Schools in 1996 and 1997.

The names of the plaintiff and the female teacher he’s accusing of assault are being withheld due to the nature of the allegations.

The aforementioned wrongful acts, according to the court document, occurred on a repeated basis, increasing in frequency, nature, and intensity for the duration of their interaction.

“Throughout the period of time that the aforementioned abuse was occurring, the perpetrator used her position of authority and trust, also the fact that the plaintiff was a young child, to ensure that the plaintiff did not tell anyone about her wrongdoing,” reads the court document.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg junior high teacher charged with sexually assaulting student'
Former Winnipeg junior high teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

“In order to facilitate abuses, the perpetrator engaged in a pattern of behaviour which was intended to make the plaintiff feel that it was unsafe to report the wrongdoings of the perpetrator. This amounted to the willful or negligent inflicting of pain and suffering, mental suffering, humiliation, and degradation and interfered with the plaintiff’s normal childhood and future relationships solely for the purpose of her own gratification.”

The school district, according to the court document, owed the student protection from the teacher, particularly when it came to “wrongdoings of a sexual nature” according to the court document.

Further, the man alleges that the school district knew the teacher was allegedly assaulting the student and took no corrective action, failing to report the act to police.

Trending Now

“It continued to employ the perpetrator despite knowing she sexually assaulted the plaintiff,” reads the court document. The district also failed to document, discipline and terminate the teacher despite apparent shortcomings, it states.

Story continues below advertisement

“(It) fostered a system, based on the rules and principles of the defendant, whereby the reporting of such deviant sexual behaviour of the perpetrator would be considered not be wrong and would result in retaliation,” the claim states.

The court document goes on to state that the district failed to give guidance to its employees, particularly the teacher in question, didn’t screen them or monitor their character and sexual activity. And it didn’t warn students about the alleged propensities of the teacher and ultimately didn’t protect the student.

“In addition to, and in the alternative to the above, the defendant owed and breached a special duty to the plaintiff by virtue of its relationship with the plaintiff, to counsel, guide and render assistance to the plaintiff once it became aware of the perpetrator’s behaviors,” the court document reads.

In the years that have followed, the man claims to have suffered post-traumatic stress, shame, guilt, low self esteem and feelings of worthlessness, among other things.

The allegations in the suit have yet to be proven in court.

More on Crime
BC Supreme CourtCentral Okanagan Public SchoolsSchool District 23Central Okanagan School Districtallegations of sexual assaultKelowna student sues school districtteacher grooms student
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers