Canada

Thousands jam B.C.’s capital streets for 123rd Victoria Day Parade

By Brett Ballah Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Victoria May Day Parade draws thousands'
Victoria May Day Parade draws thousands
Victoria's May Day Parade was a hit Monday drawing thousands of people to the capital's streets. This was also the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that bands from Washington State were allowed to travel to Victoria to perform in the parade. Here are some parade highlights.
Tens of thousands jammed the streets of downtown Victoria, Monday, for the 123rd Victoria Day parade, the city’s largest spectacle of the year.

And for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, student bands were allowed to travel from the United States and participate in the festivities.

“It’s great to have them back,” said one man who was enjoying the parade with his family. “I’ve enjoyed the parade since I was a kid, and it’s always been a highlight for me.”

Members of the Aberdeen High School band from Aberdeen, WA perform at the Victoria Day parade May 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the Aberdeen High School band from Aberdeen, WA perform at the Victoria Day parade May 22, 2023. Global News

At least two high school marching bands from Washington State joined local students to perform.

Pandemic restrictions prevented what is, for most students, a senior year highlight.

Members of the Reynolds Secondary Band of Victoria march in the Victoria Day parade May 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the Reynolds Secondary Band of Victoria march in the Victoria Day parade May 22, 2023. Global News

“I love ’em because they’re big and they perform very well,” said another parade spectator who welcomed the return of U.S.-based bands.

The parade is one of Victoria’s marquee events, drawing up to 80,000 people to downtown Victoria before the pandemic.

No estimate of crowd size was immediately available Monday, though those in attendance said cool temperatures and a brief rain shower made the day pleasant.

A team of horses kicks off the festivities at the 123rd Victoria Day Parade May 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A team of horses kicks off the festivities at the 123rd Victoria Day Parade May 22, 2023. Global News

The day was not without its touching moments.

“Glory to Ukraine,” Ukrainian refugees chanted as they marched behind a sign reading “Thank you Greater Victoria.”

There are about 1,000 Ukrainian refugees on Vancouver Island, according to Help Ukraine Vancouver Island, a charity that helps newly arrived families settle into their new lives.

It also featured a flypast by the 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron to honour Paul Kilshaw, a local entertainer whose balloon-making brought a smile to Princess Charlotte’s face during a Royal visit in 2016. Kilshaw died suddenly on April 19 at work. He was 60 years old.

Vancouver IslandParadeVictoria DayVictoria BCholiday mondayDowntown VictoriaVictoria Day Parade
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

