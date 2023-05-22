Menu

Environment

‘A huge loss’: West Vancouver mayor’s heartfelt tribute to friend who drowned

By Amy Judd & Safeeya Pirani Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 3:18 pm
West Vancouver man who drowned while trying to rescue dog, remembered
West Vancouver Mayor Mike Sager is paying tribute to the man he called a friend and an extraordinary person. Keen Lau died while trying to rescue his beloved neighbour's dog at Cypress Creek on Friday, May 19. Sager said Lau gave so much back to the community and will be dearly missed.
West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager has identified the man who drowned on Friday night.

Sager said his friend, Keen Lau, drowned while trying to rescue a dog from Cypress Creek.

He said Lau and his wife were walking their neighbour’s dog when it went into the creek. Due to the high stream flow, Sager said Lau jumped in to save the dog and was screaming for his wife to call 911.

“It had to have been an incredibly strong current because he is a superb athlete,” Sager said. “But, you know, he loved (that) dog. And it’s just that moment of decision that any one of us could make.”

The dog also drowned in the waters.

Search for missing West Vancouver man ends in tragedy

Sager said Lau was an extraordinary person.

“I actually had the pleasure of meeting his family probably 30 years ago when they first moved to West Vancouver,” he said. “His father called me, and his father was a lovely gentleman as well.”

Lau had expressed interest in politics and ran for council in the last municipal election and even though he wasn’t successful, Sager said Lau volunteered with several community organizations and had a real impact in the area.

West Vancouver man drowns trying to rescue his dog

Lau suffered a biking accident 13 years ago and Sager said it left him in recovery for two years.

But Lau was not deterred by that struggle, Sager added and used his experience to help others through psychological and physical pain.

“He’s just an extraordinary person that he was selfless, I mean, truly a selfless person and huge loss for our community,” Sager added.

Sager said Lau leaves behind his wife, mother and brother.

west vancouverWest Vancouver drowningWest Vancouver man drownsCypress Creek drowningCypress Creek man drownsDog drowns Cypress CreekKeen Lau drownsKeen Lau Lisa ParkKeen Lau West Vancouver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

