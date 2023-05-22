‘A huge loss’: West Vancouver mayor’s heartfelt tribute to friend who drowned

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager has identified the man who drowned on Friday night.

Sager said his friend, Keen Lau, drowned while trying to rescue a dog from Cypress Creek.

He said Lau and his wife were walking their neighbour’s dog when it went into the creek. Due to the high stream flow, Sager said Lau jumped in to save the dog and was screaming for his wife to call 911.

“It had to have been an incredibly strong current because he is a superb athlete,” Sager said. “But, you know, he loved (that) dog. And it’s just that moment of decision that any one of us could make.”

The dog also drowned in the waters.

Sager said Lau was an extraordinary person.

“I actually had the pleasure of meeting his family probably 30 years ago when they first moved to West Vancouver,” he said. “His father called me, and his father was a lovely gentleman as well.”

Lau had expressed interest in politics and ran for council in the last municipal election and even though he wasn’t successful, Sager said Lau volunteered with several community organizations and had a real impact in the area.

Lau suffered a biking accident 13 years ago and Sager said it left him in recovery for two years.

But Lau was not deterred by that struggle, Sager added and used his experience to help others through psychological and physical pain.

“He’s just an extraordinary person that he was selfless, I mean, truly a selfless person and huge loss for our community,” Sager added.

Sager said Lau leaves behind his wife, mother and brother.