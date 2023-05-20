West Vancouver man drowns trying to rescue his dog

See more sharing options

A West Vancouver man died after entering a fast-flowing creek trying to rescue his dog.

According to police, a married couple was walking their dog around 9 p.m. on Friday at Cypress Falls Park, when the dog was swept away after entering the water.

In his attempt to retrieve the dog, the man in his 40s was also swept away by the fast current.

Rescue attempts to find and save the man in the evening were unsuccessful.

The man’s body was discovered just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. The dog was found deceased as well.

Out of respect for the privacy of the man’s family, West Vancouver Police will not be releasing his name.

“This was not the outcome we had all hoped for and it is an enormous tragedy for the family of the victim and our community,” said Sgt. Mark McLean.

“Our hearts go out to them”.

Victim services have been offered to the affected family and they are being supported, police said.

Much of B.C. remains under a high streamflow advisory, however, there is no advisory for the North Shore.

Officials are warning British Columbians against being near fast-flowing rivers and creeks.

“Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks,” the River Forecast Centre urged.

“Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow advisories.”