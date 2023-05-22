More than 100 charges laid after ‘numerous’ locker room thefts in Durham Region: police

More than 100 charges have been laid against a suspect after “numerous” locker room thefts throughout Durham Region, police say.
Durham Regional Police said throughout April and May, a suspect went to locker rooms, often located inside of community centres, and stole “a quantity of items from personal lockers.”
The suspect then allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards at retailers nearby.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Oshawa on Friday as part of their investigation, police said.
Oshawa resident Edward Pond, 45, is facing 104 charges including nine counts of theft of a credit card, 22 counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, 22 counts of fraud under $5,000, 20 counts of failing to comply with a release order and seven counts of theft under $5,000.
He was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Pond was held for a bail hearing.
