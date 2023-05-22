Alberta wildfires: Stampeders monitoring air quality ahead of game against Elks

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders said the football club is “closely monitoring the air quality conditions” on Monday morning as the team gets set to host the Edmonton Elks for a CFL pre-season game in the afternoon.

Much of Alberta has been blanketed with smoke for days as a result of the dozens of wildfires that continue to burn across the province. As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta Wildfire said 10,678 people across the province remain out of their homes because of evacuation orders triggered by wildfires.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, and fans are of the utmost importance to us,” the Stampeders tweeted just after 8:30 a.m., adding the team would announce any changes to the game ahead of its 2 p.m. start time.

2:10 Edmonton air quality stalls May long weekend plans for businesses, families

According to data tracked by the World Air Quality Index, a non-profit project that collects information from air-monitoring stations around the globe, Alberta had the worst air quality in the world on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8:30 a.m., Environment Canada’s website said Calgary’s air quality was rated at 10 on the air quality health index, considered “high risk.”

View image in full screen The Calgary Stampeders practise at McMahon Stadium on May 22, 2023. Morley Scott/630 CHED

The Elks and Stampeders’ scheduled game on Monday was to be the first pre-season match for each club in 2023. Both teams have moved multiple practices indoors this month because of wildfire smoke.

The Stampeders’ practice session on Thursday was put off until the afternoon until air quality improved.

“We’re not going to dwell too much on what we missed,” the Stampeders’ head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said at the time.

“We’re confident we can get enough in. I always feel like I’m going to miss a day or two. It used to rain a lot in May. Doesn’t seem to be that way anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press