‘Perfect cause’: Young B.C. barber gives back to community 

Send this page to someone via email

A young entrepreneur has followed his dream, using his growing business to give back to the community.

Justin Karbowiak, from Coquitlam, has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now taking his talents to his clients.

1:46 This is BC: Coquitlam man replicates a number of masterpiece paintings

Always on the move, the man behind Barber Dash has taken his services on the road around Metro Vancouver —any haircut, anywhere, anytime.

Story continues below advertisement

“How do I make it as convenient as possible for the client? Well if you don’t even have to leave your house, you can’t get any more convenient than that,” Karbowiak told Global News.

This all started at Heritage Woods Secondary in Port Moody when Karbowiak would offer free cuts to his classmates at lunchtime, just to practice.

“Obviously at 17, most people don’t have much money for haircuts, and me wanting to learn there was no shortage of clients. So, I would just make a post on my Snapchat or anyone in my class and ask them if they wanted a haircut during lunch” he said.

First honing his craft in a barber shop, he has since branched out on his own. And as his clientele list continues to grow. The 23-year-old is now giving back to the community where he grew up by matching donations through his recent campaign.

Karbowiak presented a $5,000 cheque to KidSport BC, which provides grants to children from families facing financial barriers.

2:11 This is BC: Skateboarding pioneer now a designer

“I grew up playing a lot of sports when I was younger,” Karbowiak said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know how much that shaped me as a person, overcoming obstacles, and pushing through challenges. Not giving up when times are tough. I really wanted to give back to something that resonated with me and that was a perfect cause for that.”