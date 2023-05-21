Menu

Crime

Calgary downtown bus shooting suspect arrested

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 4:11 pm
Police continue to investigate shooting on downtown bus
Police continue to investigate a bizarre incident in which pepper spray and a gun were used on a moving Calgary transit bus. One person has been rushed to hospital and two others were taken into police custody. Elissa Carpenter has the latest – Apr 12, 2023
A suspect believed to be involved in a Calgary bus shooting in April was arrested on Sunday.

In a news release in April, police said they were called to an altercation on a bus as it was moving. When the driver stopped the bus, the incident escalated and the shooting occurred near the Central Library, injuring one man.

Police said bystanders attempted life-saving measures for the man, who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Occupants of the bus fled the area during the shooting, including those involved in the altercation. Police said two people were taken into custody shortly after on Ninth Avenue near Fort Calgary.

On Sunday, police said Theoran Yellowoldwoman, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, May 24.

