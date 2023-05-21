Menu

Canada

Atlantic Lottery looking for winner after $5M ticket purchased in N.B. town

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 3:21 pm
Atlantic Lottery sent out a tweet on Sunday morning encouraging players from Rothesay, N.B., to check their Lotto 64/9 tickets, as a $5-million ticket was purchased in the small town. View image in full screen
Atlantic Lottery sent out a tweet on Sunday morning encouraging players from Rothesay, N.B., to check their Lotto 64/9 tickets, as a $5-million ticket was purchased in the small town. Google Street View
Lottery players in a small New Brunswick town have been encouraged to check their tickets, as one of them is set to become a multi-millionaire.

In a tweet sent out on Sunday morning, Atlantic Lottery confirmed that a Lotto 64/9 ticket worth $5 million was sold in Rothesay, N.B.

This announcement comes a month after the largest 64/9 jackpot in nearly seven-and-a-half years was sold in New Brunswick’s Gloucester County on April 15. The ticket’s value was clocked in at $64 million.

Trending Now

After nobody called in to claim their earnings, Atlantic Lottery made another call for the winner to come forward.

The gaming organization has yet to announce the winner of the latest prize.

