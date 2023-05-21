Atlantic Lottery looking for winner after $5M ticket purchased in N.B. town

Lottery players in a small New Brunswick town have been encouraged to check their tickets, as one of them is set to become a multi-millionaire.
In a tweet sent out on Sunday morning, Atlantic Lottery confirmed that a Lotto 64/9 ticket worth $5 million was sold in Rothesay, N.B.
This announcement comes a month after the largest 64/9 jackpot in nearly seven-and-a-half years was sold in New Brunswick’s Gloucester County on April 15. The ticket’s value was clocked in at $64 million.
After nobody called in to claim their earnings, Atlantic Lottery made another call for the winner to come forward.
The gaming organization has yet to announce the winner of the latest prize.
