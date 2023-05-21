Menu

Child seriously injured in northeast Calgary collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 2:47 pm
A child was seriously injured after a collision in the northeast Calgary community of Temple on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A child was seriously injured after a collision in the northeast Calgary community of Temple on Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A child was seriously injured after a collision in the northeast Calgary community of Temple on Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called at around 7:10 p.m. to the 6800 block of Temple Drive Northeast for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, a six-year-old was on the north side of the curb where there were two parked vehicles.

When the six-year-old crossed between the two parked vehicles and stepped into the roadway, she was struck by a Ford Expedition driven by a woman in her 30s.

The child sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

