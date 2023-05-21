Comox Valley gas station goes up in flames, caught on video

Massive flames were seen Saturday evening in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island as a gas station burned down.
The fully engulfed gas station was caught on video by a bystander.
The fire ignited sometime around 7 p.m. at an Esso station on Anderton Road, and was first reported as a car fire, which quickly turned into a structure fire, firefighters said.
“The incident escalated very quickly and upon arrival everything was on fire essentially,” said Brent Craven, a Comox Fire Rescue firefighter.
“(There were) large amounts of fuel at the rear of the building, and we had propane tanks that were our major concern at the time.”
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and neighbouring residents were also temporarily evacuated.
“We heard a crash out here and then soon as I came outside we heard another smaller explosion at that point,” said Shirley Mcquillan, who lives about a block away.
“It was pretty scary because you’re dealing with explosives, propane or gas, and not knowing exactly what was on fire at first.”
Around 40 firefighters responded to the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
