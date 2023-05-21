Firefighters injured, cats dead after Transcona house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Saturday afternoon blaze was likely caused by unattended cooking, say the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

WFPS responded to a fire on Macoun Place in Transcona just after 4:30 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

All the occupants of the house self-evacuated, but two cats were trapped in the blaze. Crews were unsuccessful in reviving them.

Two firefighters were injured at the scene and assessed by paramedics. They did not need to be taken to hospital.

WFPS are reminding people to never leave cooking unattended, and to keep flammable items away from the stovetop.