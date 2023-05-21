Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters injured, cats dead after Transcona house fire

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 3:24 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
Winipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a blaze they say likely started in the kitchen. Two firefighters were injured, and two cats died in the fire. Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saturday afternoon blaze was likely caused by unattended cooking, say the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

WFPS responded to a fire on Macoun Place in Transcona just after 4:30 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

All the occupants of the house self-evacuated, but two cats were trapped in the blaze. Crews were unsuccessful in reviving them.

Trending Now

Two firefighters were injured at the scene and assessed by paramedics. They did not need to be taken to hospital.

WFPS are reminding people to never leave cooking unattended, and to keep flammable items away from the stovetop.

More on Canada
House FireWFPSfirefighterTransconacooking fireDead CatMacoun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers