Firefighters injured, cats dead after Transcona house fire

A Saturday afternoon blaze was likely caused by unattended cooking, say the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
WFPS responded to a fire on Macoun Place in Transcona just after 4:30 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from the building.
All the occupants of the house self-evacuated, but two cats were trapped in the blaze. Crews were unsuccessful in reviving them.
Trending Now
Two firefighters were injured at the scene and assessed by paramedics. They did not need to be taken to hospital.
WFPS are reminding people to never leave cooking unattended, and to keep flammable items away from the stovetop.
More on Canada
- Satellites give firefighters real time advantage for fighting wildfires
- Bail reform will help, but not solve, ‘complex’ rising crime issue: minister
- Revolutionary health app by Canadian doctor on the brink of helping space missions
- Zelenskyy makes appearance at G7 as Trudeau reaffirms support to Ukraine
Comments