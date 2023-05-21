Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Zelenskyy hints new Canadian aid package for Ukraine is coming soon

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces 70 new sanctions against Russian entities, people involved in war against Ukraine'
Trudeau announces 70 new sanctions against Russian entities, people involved in war against Ukraine
WATCH: Trudeau announces 70 new sanctions against Russian entities, people involved in war against Ukraine
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada and Ukraine are working on a new package to help Kyiv fight off Russia.

Zelenskyy made the comments on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when asked by Global News if Canada had done enough in recent months to support the Ukrainian war effort.

“I would like you to understand that we have powerful relations with Canada,” said Zelenskyy.

“We are working on something … which maybe, publicly cannot be commented (on).”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelenskyy had met earlier in the day and Canada did not announce any new weapons or aid for Ukraine after they spoke.

Click to play video: 'G7 Leaders Summit: Zelenskyy arrives in Japan to strengthen military aid, coalitions for Ukraine'
G7 Leaders Summit: Zelenskyy arrives in Japan to strengthen military aid, coalitions for Ukraine

That’s in contrast to allies like the United States, who announced a US$375 million package for Ukraine, which included new ammunition, artillery and armoured vehicles.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Canada announced additional sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses. Trudeau also said Sunday that he was open to the Royal Canadian Air Force training Ukrainian pilots.

“We’re certainly not opposed to help in all sorts of different ways,” said Trudeau.

Canada has sent billions in aid and weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war, including a recent shipment of eight Leopard 2 tanks.

More on Canada
Justin TrudeauG7Volodymyr Zelenskyycanada ukraineUkraine aidUkraine SupportCanada Ukraine supportZelenskyy Canadag7 japanZelenskyy G7
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers