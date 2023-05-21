Zelenskyy hints new Canadian aid package for Ukraine is coming soon

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada and Ukraine are working on a new package to help Kyiv fight off Russia.

Zelenskyy made the comments on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when asked by Global News if Canada had done enough in recent months to support the Ukrainian war effort.

“I would like you to understand that we have powerful relations with Canada,” said Zelenskyy.

“We are working on something … which maybe, publicly cannot be commented (on).”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelenskyy had met earlier in the day and Canada did not announce any new weapons or aid for Ukraine after they spoke.

That’s in contrast to allies like the United States, who announced a US$375 million package for Ukraine, which included new ammunition, artillery and armoured vehicles.

On Thursday, Canada announced additional sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses. Trudeau also said Sunday that he was open to the Royal Canadian Air Force training Ukrainian pilots.

“We’re certainly not opposed to help in all sorts of different ways,” said Trudeau.

Canada has sent billions in aid and weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war, including a recent shipment of eight Leopard 2 tanks.