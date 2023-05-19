Menu

Canada

Calgary Zoo teams mourn loss of giraffe Emara

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 3:53 pm
Giraffes facing ‘silent extinction’: Calgary expert talks conservation
WATCH: Giraffe populations have dropped to alarming lows, but until recently, it was a little-known issue. Dr. Malu Celli with the Calgary Zoo talks about the alarming reality and the conservation efforts happening in Calgary. – Aug 27, 2019
Twelve-year-old Masai giraffe Emara was found dead in the African Savannah yard early Friday morning, the Calgary Zoo confirmed.

The veterinary team doesn’t know what caused her death, the zoo said in a news release Friday. A necropsy will be done to determine the cause.

“Losing any of the animals we love and care for is heartbreaking but it’s especially so when the passing is unexpected,” zoo officials said.

Emara arrived at the zoo in 2016. She was five and came from the San Diego Zoo.

She welcomed a male calf in October 2019, after past pregnancy challenges. The calf was born with internal birth defects and died a few days later.

Masai giraffe ‘Emara’ welcomed a calf in October 2019 at the Calgary Zoo.
Masai giraffe ‘Emara’ welcomed a calf in October 2019 at the Calgary Zoo. Courtesy: Facebook/Calgary Zoo

The zoo said Friday that its care team will be closely watching Nabo and Moshi in the wake of their habitat mate’s death.

Nabo was recently featured in the HBO show The Last of Us.

“We know this loss will be felt by many, especially Emara’s dedicated caregivers. Please keep them in your thoughts on this very difficult day.”

Masai giraffe ‘Emara’ died at the Calgary Zoo on May 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Masai giraffe ‘Emara’ died at the Calgary Zoo on May 19, 2023. Courtesy: Facebook/Calgary Zoo

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

