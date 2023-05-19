18-year-old charged in pair of hit-and-run collisions in Guelph

A woman from Arthur is facing charges after police were called about a pair of hit and runs in Guelph.
Officers went to an area on Victoria Road North near Cassino Avenue yesterday morning where two vehicles were struck from behind by a third vehicle at a construction site.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say one of the drivers read the lips of the woman driving the suspect vehicle saying “I’m sorry.” The woman then sped away from the scene. No injuries were reported.
They say the same vehicle was seen speeding through a residential area later that day. It was reportedly going at double the speed limit and ran through two stop signs.
Officers located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
An 18-year-old woman will appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 14.
- Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam
- How a tax probe nabbed a man just convicted for helping 709 cheat on driving exams
- Why human smuggling attempts are on the rise on the U.S.-Canada border
- Watchdog clears officer in killing of suspect in 2022 Langley shooting spree
Comments