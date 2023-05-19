Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old charged in pair of hit-and-run collisions in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 19, 2023 4:16 pm
Guelph Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle mouthed words "I'm sorry" after one of the collisions. View image in full screen
Guelph Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle mouthed words "I'm sorry" after one of the collisions. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from Arthur is facing charges after police were called about a pair of hit and runs in Guelph.

Officers went to an area on Victoria Road North near Cassino Avenue yesterday morning where two vehicles were struck from behind by a third vehicle at a construction site.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say one of the drivers read the lips of the woman driving the suspect vehicle saying “I’m sorry.” The woman then sped away from the scene. No injuries were reported.

They say the same vehicle was seen speeding through a residential area later that day. It was reportedly going at double the speed limit and ran through two stop signs.

Trending Now

Officers located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

An 18-year-old woman will appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 14.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsHit and RunSpeedingDangerous DrivingGuelph Police ServiceArthurran stop sign
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers