18-year-old charged in pair of hit-and-run collisions in Guelph

A woman from Arthur is facing charges after police were called about a pair of hit and runs in Guelph.

Officers went to an area on Victoria Road North near Cassino Avenue yesterday morning where two vehicles were struck from behind by a third vehicle at a construction site.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say one of the drivers read the lips of the woman driving the suspect vehicle saying “I’m sorry.” The woman then sped away from the scene. No injuries were reported.

They say the same vehicle was seen speeding through a residential area later that day. It was reportedly going at double the speed limit and ran through two stop signs.

Officers located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

An 18-year-old woman will appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 14.