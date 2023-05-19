Man charged with smashing windows, assaulting Steinbach, Man. homeowner

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly smashing windows at a home in Steinbach, Man., and then attacking the homeowner when he came out to see what was going on.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a home on Elm Avenue in the southern Manitoba city in response to a report of suspicious activities in the back alley.

Police patrolled the area and found the suspect nearby riding a bike. When he was told by officers to get off his bike, the man dropped the bike and ran off. After a short foot chase, he was arrested without incident.

The man — who police said didn’t know the owner of the home prior to the incident — is accused of smashing five windows and damaging a vehicle using a board, then turning the board on the homeowner, who received minor injuries in the scuffle.

Police later discovered that the suspect was wanted in British Columbia on several warrants and was under court-imposed conditions to live in B.C. and adhere to a curfew.

He’s been charged with multiple breaches of his conditions, as well as causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, and two counts of mischief.