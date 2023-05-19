Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man seriously injured in Vaughan collision: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 2:50 pm
York Regional Police say the suspect in the collision fled on foot but was located and arrested. View image in full screen
York Regional Police say the suspect in the collision fled on foot but was located and arrested. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious collision in Vaughan, Ont., which left one person with life-altering injuries, police say.

York Regional Police said a suspect driving a black Jeep Wrangler was headed eastbound on Highway 7 on May 14 at 4:10 a.m. when he collided with a Dodge Caravan.

According to police, the Dodge Caravan was headed northbound on Highway 27 and was carrying four people.

Officers said the suspect allegedly fled on foot after the collision.

Police said one of the occupants of the Dodge Caravan — a 39-year-old man — was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-altering injuries.

Officers said the three other occupants were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect was located nearby and arrested.

Police said officers determined that the Jeep Wrangler had been reported stolen in Toronto on May 15.

Twenty-four-year-old Lovepreet Gharu of no fixed address is now facing several charges including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

