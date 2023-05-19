Kitten reportedly thrown out of car on Hwy. 403 in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A kitten has “pretty significant injuries” after it was reportedly thrown out of a car on Highway 403 in Burlington Friday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a kitten “getting thrown from a vehicle, flying through the air” on the eastbound 403 around Waterdown Road at approximately 10:45 a.m.

“Officers reported to that area, were able to actually locate the kitten in the grass just off the highway,” Schmidt said.

“It was taken to a veterinarian with pretty significant injuries.”

It’s not clear whether or not the cat will survive.

A suspect vehicle description currently isn’t available.

Schmidt said officers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward, noting that there were a few vehicles around the witnesses who reported it.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what charges could be laid if a person is eventually caught.

Schmidt seemed to indicate that it’s not yet confirmed that the cat was actually thrown from the vehicle. He said he asked the witnesses if the cat could’ve fallen from a truck bed or an engine compartment, but he said they were “adamant” that it came from inside the vehicle.