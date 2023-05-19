Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitten reportedly thrown out of car on Hwy. 403 in Burlington

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 2:58 pm
OPP are appealing for witnesses after a kitten was reportedly thrown out of a car on Highway 403 Friday.
OPP are appealing for witnesses after a kitten was reportedly thrown out of a car on Highway 403 Friday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A kitten has “pretty significant injuries” after it was reportedly thrown out of a car on Highway 403 in Burlington Friday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a kitten “getting thrown from a vehicle, flying through the air” on the eastbound 403 around Waterdown Road at approximately 10:45 a.m.

“Officers reported to that area, were able to actually locate the kitten in the grass just off the highway,” Schmidt said.

“It was taken to a veterinarian with pretty significant injuries.”

It’s not clear whether or not the cat will survive.

A suspect vehicle description currently isn’t available.

Schmidt said officers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward, noting that there were a few vehicles around the witnesses who reported it.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what charges could be laid if a person is eventually caught.

Schmidt seemed to indicate that it’s not yet confirmed that the cat was actually thrown from the vehicle. He said he asked the witnesses if the cat could’ve fallen from a truck bed or an engine compartment, but he said they were “adamant” that it came from inside the vehicle.

Trending Now

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceAnimal CrueltyBurlingtonhighway 403cat thrown from carcat thrown from car burlingtonhighway 403 and waterdown roadkitten thrown out of car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers