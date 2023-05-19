Halifax taxi driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger: police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a taxi driver with sexual assault after an incident last month.
In a release, Halifax police received a report on April 11 about a sexual assault that was said to have happened early April 10.
“A taxi driver picked up a fare in Halifax and sexually assaulted the woman who was not known to him,” police said.
Police say investigators with the sexual assault investigation team arrested a man Thursday in Halifax without incident.
Mearig Fasil Markos, 28, faces one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
