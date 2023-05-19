FSIN calls for Prince Albert police accountability and change after infant death

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling for more to be done after a report by the Public Complaints Commission was released regarding the death of Tanner Brass on Feb. 10, 2022.

Chief Bobby Cameron said the report confirmed what FSIN already knew, and pushed for a Coroner’s Inquest, intervention by the Ministry of Corrections, and an overall greater investigation into the matter.

Kyla Frenchman’s legal counsel Eleanore Sunchild called the situation a travesty, noting the Prince Albert Police Service had a duty to protect Frenchman and her son, and failed.

She called for the police service to be held accountable.

“There needs to be a full-scale inquiry into the Prince Albert Police Service,” Sunchild said.

She claimed the officers who attended did not have proper training, and that it was a common issue with Prince Albert police.

“This was a preventable tragedy.”

Sunchild said the police chief resigned, but so should the officers involved in the incident.

Cameron said this isn’t over, noting this was something the FSIN stated last year and that it didn’t need the report to tell the FSIN what it already knew.

He said the justice system failed First Nation people once again.

Cameron said First Nations experts need to be involved in a greater investigation.

More to come…