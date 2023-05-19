Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

FSIN calls for Prince Albert police accountability and change after infant death

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 12:38 pm
FSIN held a press conference with Kyla Frenchman demanding change after a report of Tanner Brass's death was released. View image in full screen
FSIN held a press conference with Kyla Frenchman demanding change after a report of Tanner Brass's death was released. Global News/ Gates Guarin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling for more to be done after a report by the Public Complaints Commission was released regarding the death of Tanner Brass on Feb. 10, 2022.

Chief Bobby Cameron said the report confirmed what FSIN already knew, and pushed for a Coroner’s Inquest, intervention by the Ministry of Corrections, and an overall greater investigation into the matter.

Kyla Frenchman’s legal counsel Eleanore Sunchild called the situation a travesty, noting the Prince Albert Police Service had a duty to protect Frenchman and her son, and failed.

She called for the police service to be held accountable.

Click to play video: 'Prince Albert police officers ‘neglected duty’ in death of baby boy'
Prince Albert police officers ‘neglected duty’ in death of baby boy

“There needs to be a full-scale inquiry into the Prince Albert Police Service,” Sunchild said.

Story continues below advertisement

She claimed the officers who attended did not have proper training, and that it was a common issue with Prince Albert police.

“This was a preventable tragedy.”

Sunchild said the police chief resigned, but so should the officers involved in the incident.

Cameron said this isn’t over, noting this was something the FSIN stated last year and that it didn’t need the report to tell the FSIN what it already knew.

He said the justice system failed First Nation people once again.

Cameron said First Nations experts need to be involved in a greater investigation.

More to come…

Related News
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationDeathPrince AlbertPrince Albert Police ServiceTanner BrassPAPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers