Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist killed in early morning vehicle collision in Langley

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 12:01 pm
langley crash View image in full screen
A section of 200 Street is closed for an investigation, Friday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway in Langley, B.C., after a cyclist was killed after a reported collision.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, Langley RCMP got a call of a possibly cyclist-involved motor vehicle crash at 200 Street and 68 Avenue.

“A grey Mercedes allegedly struck the cyclist and left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival,” said BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

“Responding officers were able to quickly locate the involved vehicle and driver.”

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Oak Bay municipal worker killed in crash'
Oak Bay municipal worker killed in crash

Police have deployed the Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis team to support the investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The factors leading to the crash are yet to be determined, police said.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone who has any information and has yet to speak with police, or anyone who might have dashcam video of the collision, is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-514-2870.

 

More on BC
More on Canada
CollisionLangley RCMPcyclist struckLangley BCLangley crashstreet closureCyclist-vehicle crashLangley 200 streetserious crash langleyLangley street closedLower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers