Cyclist killed in early morning vehicle collision in Langley

An investigation is underway in Langley, B.C., after a cyclist was killed after a reported collision.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, Langley RCMP got a call of a possibly cyclist-involved motor vehicle crash at 200 Street and 68 Avenue.
“A grey Mercedes allegedly struck the cyclist and left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival,” said BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.
“Responding officers were able to quickly locate the involved vehicle and driver.”
The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have deployed the Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis team to support the investigation.
The factors leading to the crash are yet to be determined, police said.
No charges have been laid.
Anyone who has any information and has yet to speak with police, or anyone who might have dashcam video of the collision, is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-514-2870.
