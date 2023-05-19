Cyclist killed in early morning vehicle collision in Langley

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An investigation is underway in Langley, B.C., after a cyclist was killed after a reported collision.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, Langley RCMP got a call of a possibly cyclist-involved motor vehicle crash at 200 Street and 68 Avenue.

“A grey Mercedes allegedly struck the cyclist and left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival,” said BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

“Responding officers were able to quickly locate the involved vehicle and driver.”

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

2:09 Oak Bay municipal worker killed in crash

Police have deployed the Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis team to support the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The factors leading to the crash are yet to be determined, police said.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone who has any information and has yet to speak with police, or anyone who might have dashcam video of the collision, is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-514-2870.