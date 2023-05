Send this page to someone via email

Fire destroyed a home in west Edmonton and a neighbouring house was evacuated as a precaution.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire early Friday at 152 Street and 105 Avenue. Five units arrived at the scene at 3:46 a.m. to see the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control in under an hour but crews remain in the area to respond to any hot spots.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.