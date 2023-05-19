What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day 2023

Some Winnipeg city services, shopping centres and attractions will be closed or operating at reduced hours for Victoria Day Monday, May 23.
City services:
- All civic offices are closed
- Winnipeg Transit – operating on a Sunday schedule
- Libraries – closed
- Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normal
- Brady Road Landfill – 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 8 pm
- Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
- Panet 4R Depot – closed
- Indoor Pools and Fitness & Leisure Centres – all closed, with the exception of:
– Pan Am Pool – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Margaret Grant – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
– Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping centres:
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kildonan Place – 11 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trending Now
Grocery stores:
- Costco – closed
- Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Real Canadian Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Liquor marts:
- Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.
Attractions:
- Manitoba Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Forks: regular hours
- Assiniboine Park Zoo/The Leaf: regular hours
Comments