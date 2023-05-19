Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional authorities say a convicted killer who escaped from a federal prison in Quebec more than four years ago was recaptured this week.

Denis Bégin had disappeared on Feb. 15, 2019, from a minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre, north of Montreal.

Bégin, 62, was serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder committed in Montreal when he escaped.

Correctional Service Canada said Bégin had been recaptured Monday by police in Montreal after being at large for 51 months.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said Bégin’s arrest was not tied to the prison escape, but the officer didn’t give details.

Bégin had been listed as one of Quebec’s most wanted criminals.