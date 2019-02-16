Crime
February 16, 2019 11:59 am
Updated: February 16, 2019 12:01 pm

Police issue arrest warrant for escaped Laval convict, CSC investigating

By Web producer  Global News

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dénis Bégin, 58, who escaped Friday from a minimum security facility in Laval where he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

Correction Service Canada
A A

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 58-year-old man who escaped from a Federal Training Centre in Laval on Friday.

Denis Bégin was being held at minimum-security facility where he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

It was during a 12:15 p.m. head count that authorities noticed Bégin was unaccounted for.

WATCHNotorious French inmate escapes prison in helicopter

In a news release, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said provincial police were immediately contacted and an arrest warrant issued.

Bégin stands 170 cm (5’7”) tall and weighs 81 kg (180 lbs).

He has a fair complexion, has blue eyes and is bald.

READ MORE: Will El Chapo escape prison again? Experts say unlikely if he heads to the ‘Alcatraz of the Rockies’

He also has what is described as a “surgical scar” on his left arm and wears glasses.

CSC said Bégin has also served time for two prior sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

Anyone with information on Bégin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

CSC said it be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Correctional Service Canada
CSC
Denis Bégin
Escaped Laval convict
Escaped murderer
Federal Training Centre in Laval
Laval
Prison Escape
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.