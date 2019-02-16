Police issue arrest warrant for escaped Laval convict, CSC investigating

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 58-year-old man who escaped from a Federal Training Centre in Laval on Friday.

Denis Bégin was being held at minimum-security facility where he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

It was during a 12:15 p.m. head count that authorities noticed Bégin was unaccounted for.

In a news release, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said provincial police were immediately contacted and an arrest warrant issued.

Bégin stands 170 cm (5’7”) tall and weighs 81 kg (180 lbs).

He has a fair complexion, has blue eyes and is bald.

He also has what is described as a “surgical scar” on his left arm and wears glasses.

CSC said Bégin has also served time for two prior sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

Anyone with information on Bégin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

CSC said it be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

