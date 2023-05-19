Manitoba to make announcement about Trans-Canada twinning near Falcon Lake

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial officials, including Premier Heather Stefanson, are set to make an announcement about Trans-Canada Highway twinning in Manitoba Friday morning.

Stefanson will speak to media from Whiteshell Provincial Park near the town of Falcon Lake alongside Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba Trucking Association president Jason Dubois, and Ontario’s Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford.

There have been calls from families who’ve lost loved ones in crashes to double-lane the remaining 17 kilometres of highway around Falcon Lake to the Ontario border.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page at 10:30 a.m.

2:18 Concerns looming over twinning of Trans-Canada for Falcon Lake, Man. business owner, resident