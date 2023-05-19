Menu

Canada

Manitoba to make announcement about Trans-Canada twinning near Falcon Lake

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 10:46 am
The province of Manitoba is moving forward with plans to twin the TransCanada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border. View image in full screen
The province of Manitoba is moving forward with plans to twin the TransCanada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border. Josh Arason / Global News
Provincial officials, including Premier Heather Stefanson, are set to make an announcement about Trans-Canada Highway twinning in Manitoba Friday morning.

Stefanson will speak to media from Whiteshell Provincial Park near the town of Falcon Lake alongside Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba Trucking Association president Jason Dubois, and Ontario’s Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford.

There have been calls from families who’ve lost loved ones in crashes to double-lane the remaining 17 kilometres of highway around Falcon Lake to the Ontario border.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page at 10:30 a.m.

Concerns looming over twinning of Trans-Canada for Falcon Lake, Man. business owner, resident

 

Road SafetyTrans-Canada HighwayProvince of ManitobaHeather StefansonManitoba Trucking AssociationManitoba-Ontario borderHighway 1 twinning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

