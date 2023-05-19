All women and girls at risk with release of violent repeat sex offender: Manitoba law enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender who has been in and out of custody numerous times in recent years has been released again and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit (MIHRSOU) announced Friday that 31-year-old Curtis Leroy George was released from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls of all ages.

George, who is described as five feet six inches tall and 117 pounds with black hair (or a shaved head) and brown eyes, has a lengthy rap sheet that includes convictions on five counts of sexual assault and six counts of assault, as well as sexual interference, indecency, uttering threats, criminal harassment and multiple breaches of his probation — which is what landed him in Milner Ridge most recently.

Among his convictions, going back more than a decade, are offences like sexual interference involving a 13-year-old girl, sexual assaults committed on random women who were walking or jogging, and assaulting a female correctional officer.

He’s also been jailed for stalking and exposing himself to a woman near her workplace, as well as exposing himself to a woman and her young daughter at a Winnipeg bus stop.

On his release, George will have to abide by numerous restrictions, including avoiding Portage Place, City Place (and its parkade), Bell MTS Centre and 345 Graham Ave., refraining from communicating with his victim(s), completing counselling as directed by his probation officer and a complete weapons ban.

He’s also banned from communicating — directly or indirectly — with anyone under the age of 16.

Anyone with information about George is asked to call the MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

