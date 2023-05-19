Menu

Crime

Several people charged with kidnapping in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 9:42 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say multiple people are facing charges in relation to a kidnapping of two victims in Brampton, Ont., in February.

Police say on Feb. 15, at around 9:30 p.m., two people in their early 20s went to a home in Brampton and were held against their will, kidnapped and then later let go.

Three months later, on Thursday morning, police said officers conducted three search warrants at the same time at two residences in Brampton and one in Georgetown.

Officers arrested seven people and seized guns, ammunition, cars and other items related to the kidnapping, police said.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man from Brampton, as well as a 25-year-old man from Georgetown, with kidnapping.

Other charges include robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and assault with a weapon.

Four other men from Georgetown were charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

