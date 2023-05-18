Menu

Canada

Shocking video shows violent Brampton crash; victims expected to survive

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Surveillance video shows violent Brampton crash'
Surveillance video shows violent Brampton crash
WATCH ABOVE: This shocking video shows the moment of a two-vehicle crash at Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Two women seriously injured in a violent crash in Brampton that was captured on video are expected to survive, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive, west of Airport Road, at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two women were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that surveillance footage of the crash has been circulating online.

The video “shows a dark Audi travelling at excess speed colliding with a left-turning vehicle which was occupied by the injured women,” police said.

Police said the driver of the Audi was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Twenty-one-year-old Brampton resident Baldeep Sandhar has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, driving under suspension, racing a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are looking at multiple video angles.

Police said they’re also looking at the possibility that another vehicle was involved.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

