Crime

28 charges laid after Edmonton carjacking spree, robberies, Henday rampage

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 18, 2023 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Road rage involving Edmonton carjacking suspect caught on video'
Road rage involving Edmonton carjacking suspect caught on video
As a suspected carjacker went on a rampage across Edmonton overnight, one of the trucks involved was caught on video ramming into another vehicle and being aggressive Wednesday morning on the south leg of Anthony Henday Drive.
The Edmonton Police Service has laid dozens of charges after a series of crimes between Monday and Wednesday, including several carjackings, robberies and collisions — including an terrifying incident where a driving vehicle was rammed several times and caught on video.

According to police, a suspect is charged with four hit-and-runs, two carjackings, two attempted carjackings and four robberies.

On Tuesday night, police confronted the suspect when they were called to reports of White Dodge Ram actively smashing other vehicles near 117 Avenue and 102 Street.

That’s where one of the officers fired their gun, before police said the driver jumped back in the truck, fled the area and was involved in another armed carjacking nearby.

Officers continued to chase the man all night.

During the rampage, the suspect allegedly used one of the stolen vehicles to ram another driver dozens of times during the Wednesday morning rush hour on the south leg of Anthony Henday Drive.

Part of the incident was recorded, as seen in the video player at the top of this story.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton road rage, carjacking spree victim says vehicle rammed 20 times on Henday'
Edmonton road rage, carjacking spree victim says vehicle rammed 20 times on Henday

The crime spree ended later Wednesday morning when a stolen red Dodge Ram crashed into a stand of trees near a condo complex along 23 Avenue, between 64 and 66 Street, near Mill Woods Town Centre.

That’s where the suspect was arrested, police said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed near 23 Avenue, between 64 and 66 streets in southeast Edmonton's Mill Woods area on May 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed near 23 Avenue, between 64 and 66 streets in southeast Edmonton’s Mill Woods area on May 17, 2023. Global News

Michael Russell Lariviere, 44, faces 28 charges:

  • Seven counts of using an imitation firearm to commit an offence
  • Six counts of robbery
  • Four counts of failing to stop at an accident
  • Three counts of assault with a weapon
  • Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Dangerous driving causing bodily harm
  • Two counts of breaching conditions

Police said at least two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the carjackings.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected,” said police.

Because officers fired their weapon, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in, but then handed the investigation back over to EPS.

In an update Thursday, Edmonton police said the Director of Law Enforcement told EPS to assume responsibility for the investigation of the police shooting.

ASIRT will provide oversight to the investigation, police said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods'
Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeRoad RageMill WoodsEdmonton RobberycarjackingsDodge RamEdmonton Road RageEdmonton carjackingEdmonton carjackingsMichael Russell Lariviere
